ONUS Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $54.90 million and approximately $468,263.09 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.56316379 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $646,599.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

