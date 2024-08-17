Orange (EPA:ORA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.40

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.40 ($11.43) and traded as low as €10.18 ($11.19). Orange shares last traded at €10.27 ($11.29), with a volume of 3,945,672 shares trading hands.
Orange Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.39.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
