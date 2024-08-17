Orchid 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.02 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $64.45 million and $2.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010856 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,291.72 or 1.00022271 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012313 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06496244 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $1,934,031.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

