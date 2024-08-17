Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,459.20

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,459.20 ($18.63) and last traded at GBX 1,459.20 ($18.63), with a volume of 2633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($18.13).

Oryx International Growth Fund Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £204.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,351.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,260.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Judith MacKenzie bought 3,563 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,431 ($18.27) per share, with a total value of £50,986.53 ($65,100.27). Company insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

