Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 1,096,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,298,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Oscar Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after buying an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,781,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 117.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,265,000 after buying an additional 1,134,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after acquiring an additional 934,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

