Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$4.90 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$5.75.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 42.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.30. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.97.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

