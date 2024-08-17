Outlook Therapeutics’ (OTLK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.55.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTLK opened at $7.71 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.67). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.