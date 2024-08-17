P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Short Interest Update

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 565,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 296,936 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

PIII stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,998. The company has a market capitalization of $189.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.