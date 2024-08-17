Pan American Silver Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

TSE:PAAS traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.93. 617,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.93. The company has a market cap of C$10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.39. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$16.50 and a 12-month high of C$33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.09, for a total value of C$42,908.34. In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Paterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.29, for a total transaction of C$212,037.70. Also, Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.09, for a total transaction of C$42,908.34. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock worth $849,787. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$35.25 to C$35.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

