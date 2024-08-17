Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Given New C$0.60 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Parkit Enterprise from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

CVE:PKT opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$122.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.94. Parkit Enterprise has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.83.

In related news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 240,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,589.21. Insiders purchased 267,371 shares of company stock worth $138,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

