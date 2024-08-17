Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Patrick Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years. Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $9.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.95. 74,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,933. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PATK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

