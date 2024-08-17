PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

PayPal Stock Up 0.0 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,526,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486,054. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

