PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 2.4%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.69 and last traded at $145.35. Approximately 4,437,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,268,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.98.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in PDD by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

