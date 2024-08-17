Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $431.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,872. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

