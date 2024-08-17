Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,627,175 shares of company stock valued at $730,399,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $468.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,054. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.91.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

