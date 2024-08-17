Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 85,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.15. 1,725,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,547. The stock has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.19.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

