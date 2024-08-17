Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading 9.7% Higher

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.16. 13,874,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 14,790,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,554 shares of company stock valued at $296,182. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

