Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $18.88. 787,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,567,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after buying an additional 492,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,908,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 874,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 572,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 245,573 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 502,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

