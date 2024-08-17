Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $107.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 103.83 ($1.33). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.37), with a volume of 655,161 shares.
Photo-Me International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107. The company has a market cap of £404.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,337.50.
Photo-Me International Company Profile
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Photo-Me International
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.