Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Phunware in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Phunware from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Phunware Stock Performance

Phunware stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. Phunware has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Snavely sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,540.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $62,849. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phunware stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Phunware as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Articles

