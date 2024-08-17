Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

PHT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 47,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,859. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 37,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

