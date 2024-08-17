Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
PHT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 47,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,859. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.
Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.