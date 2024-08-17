Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.
Plus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of PSTV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 88,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,385. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.54.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.34. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 193.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics
About Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
Further Reading
