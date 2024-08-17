Pollard Banknote Limited Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$21.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock has a market cap of C$591.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.25. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$17.95 and a 12-month high of C$37.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

