Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Trading Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a total market cap of $425.38 million and approximately $37.24 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Popcat (SOL) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.44266402 USD and is down -9.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $63,295,838.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Popcat (SOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcat (SOL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.