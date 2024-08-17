Portside Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,101 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,207.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,797 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 143,304 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,910,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661,072. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.