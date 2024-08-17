Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MKC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. 1,566,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,682. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $86.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

