Portside Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.98. 809,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.46. The company has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $482.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.30.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

