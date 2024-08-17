Portside Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,383,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,031,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.36 and a 200 day moving average of $451.51. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.