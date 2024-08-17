Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,866. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

