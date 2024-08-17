Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 22,210 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 651,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 499,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,469,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SLYV stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. 129,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

