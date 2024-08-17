Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 32,008 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,008 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,237.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 178,903 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,532. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

