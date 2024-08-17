Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Snap-on by 529.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.13 and its 200-day moving average is $276.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,777 shares of company stock worth $16,847,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

