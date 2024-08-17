Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 92 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Novanta Trading Down 0.0 %

NOVT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.32. The stock had a trading volume of 97,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,973. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.07.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $709,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $709,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,901 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.