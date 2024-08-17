Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 966 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 57,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 64,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

CNC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

