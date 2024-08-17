Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Power Assets Stock Performance

Shares of HGKGY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.89. 709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Power Assets has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

Get Power Assets alerts:

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.