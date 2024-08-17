PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading 8.9% Higher

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 114,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 200,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRAA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PRA Group

PRA Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $913.75 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.48.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.33%. PRA Group’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Geir Olsen purchased 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $251,332.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 700.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.