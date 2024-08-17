Private Capital Management LLC Has $9.50 Million Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the quarter. First Busey comprises 1.7% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 1,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in First Busey by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Up 2.4 %

BUSE stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. 146,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 264 shares of company stock worth $5,319 and sold 22,790 shares worth $536,477. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

See Also

