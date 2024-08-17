Private Capital Management LLC Purchases 916 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,675,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,835,047,000 after acquiring an additional 324,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,493,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,521,000 after purchasing an additional 352,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,599,000 after purchasing an additional 842,458 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,328,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,193,000 after buying an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. 2,642,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,009. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average of $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

