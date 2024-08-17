Private Capital Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $509.41. 3,446,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $461.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.