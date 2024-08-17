ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.41% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $50,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 332,309 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average is $97.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

