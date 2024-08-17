Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Up 8%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 48,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 216,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

