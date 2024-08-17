PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.14.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $135.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

