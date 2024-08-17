Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 18.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $361,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $9.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $918.66. 804,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $362.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $973.85 and a 200 day moving average of $953.87.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

