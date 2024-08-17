Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after buying an additional 330,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $468.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,054. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $435.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.91.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock worth $730,399,436. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

