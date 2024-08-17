Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,529 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,667,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 482,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.17. The company had a trading volume of 548,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

