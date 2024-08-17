Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 763.9% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $922.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,824. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $966.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $878.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $804.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

