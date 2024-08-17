Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,980 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 298.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in RxSight in the first quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in RxSight during the first quarter worth about $7,354,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RXST stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 513,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,392. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.19.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on RxSight from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

In related news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,600 in the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

