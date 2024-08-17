Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Annexon, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Annexon in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

ANNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Annexon Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $563.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Annexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

