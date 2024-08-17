Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 369,363 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,074,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,386,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

