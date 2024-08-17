Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Issued By Northland Capmk

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyliion in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Hyliion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyliion’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hyliion Price Performance

Hyliion stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.89. Hyliion has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 20.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hyliion by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.